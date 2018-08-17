Recruitment starts for new Irthlingborough store

Recruitment has started for Irthlingborough’s new Co-op store ahead of its autumn opening.

The store, based in Church Street in the town, is set to open later this year and will sit alongside a new funeral home as part of a major new development.

The site is where the Express Works factory used to stand in Church Street and has been vacant since the buildings were demolished following a fire in 2007.

The retailer has now launched a recruitment drive for 14 new members of staff to work between nine and 16 hours a week and four others to work between 17 and 21 hours a week.

The convenience store will offer shoppers a range of products and will be fitted out with new energy efficient refrigeration technologies to minimise environmental impact, LED lighting and a life-saving defibrillator.

Ben Grove, operations manager for the area, said: “We are excited about our new store in Irthlingborough and cannot wait to be part of the local community.

“The new site will feature a vibrant and modern store opening in a busy area that will provide all customers and members with all of their essentials and also see us invest in the local economy and create jobs for local people.

“We are now on the lookout for people to take up these roles and would urge anyone interested to head to our jobs website to find out more about becoming part of Central England Co-operative.”

The new food store and funeral home is set to open in October and is part of a seven-figure investment in the local area by Central England Co-operative.