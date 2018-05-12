RECRUITMENT: Find out about vacancies at Rushden Lakes jobs fair

Wagamama is one of the companies attending a jobs fair to recruit for staff at Rushden Lakes.

Rushden Lake’s latest jobs and skills fair is taking place from 10am to 2pm on Tuesday (May 15) at the Canoe2 Boathouse on the boardwalk at the major retail and leisure development.

The free event will bring employers, job-seekers and employment support services together under one roof, offering people the chance to meet Rushden Lakes employers and register their interest for jobs at the site.

Careers and skills service providers Evolve Your Future and Tresham Training will also be on hand on the day to offer support and advice for candidates.

A range of retailers will be showcasing vacancies at the event, including Clarks, MossBros, WrenKitchens, Decathlon and Cotswold Outdoor.

Wagamama will also be at the event to recruit for its new restaurant which is opening at Rushden Lakes next month.

To find out more about when Wagamama is opening, click here

About 1,400 people attended a jobs fair at the Pemberton Centre last May to find out more about working at Rushden Lakes ahead of the first shops opening in July.

People queued for almost an hour before the doors opened to speak to recruiting retailers including Marks & Spencer, Next, Primark, Accessorize, Kurt Geiger, Clarks, Schuh and Paperchase.