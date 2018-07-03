Recruitment events in Wellingborough and Rushden for on-call firefighters

Recruitment events for on-call firefighters are taking place in Wellingborough and Rushden this week.

Information about becoming an on-call firefighter will be on offer at the recruitment sessions being held at Rushden and Wellingborough Fire Stations.

The events are open to anyone interested in becoming an on-call firefighter in Northamptonshire.

Rushden Fire Station in Washbrook Road, Rushden, will host an information afternoon and evening between 4pm and 9pm on Wednesday (July 4), offering guidance to anyone hoping to find out more about the roles.

And there will be a job awareness drop-in day where potential recruits can try out various firefighter ‘tests’ in a recruitment pod between 10am and 4pm on Saturday (July 7) at Wellingborough Fire Station in Irthlingborough Road, Wellingborough.

Organiser Nigel Jackson said: “We are really pleased to have the chance to hold these events and help members of the public find out more about what it takes to become an on-call firefighter.

“On-call firefighters are different from whole-time as they are paid volunteers who are on-call at certain times from work or home.

“These firefighters do such important work in supporting the work of the fire service and the roles provide people with the opportunity to take on a type of employment which is extremely fulfilling and rewarding.”

The events are free to attend and no booking is necessary.

Anyone wanting to apply to be an on-call firefighter must:

- live or work within a reasonable distance (five to eight minutes travelling time) of the Retained Duty System (RDS) station

- your employer must be willing for you to attend emergencies during your working hours

- you must be 18 years of age or within six months of your 18th birthday

- be physically fit