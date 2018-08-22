Recruitment event for jobs at KGH

Kettering General Hospital is hosting its second careers fair of the year to recruit for various roles.

Every year the hospital runs a number of recruitment events to enable local people and individuals from across the country to have an opportunity to join the hospital’s teams.

The event is being held on Saturday, September 15, from 10am to midday at the hospital’s Prince William Education Centre.

Departments from across the hospital will be on hand to describe positions available and how to apply for posts, along with Kettering Job Centre and the University of Northampton.

Head of workforce, Andrew Stewart, said: “There will be a strong emphasis on nursing careers, including registered nursing, nursing associates, health care assistants and housekeepers.

“There will be information available on how you can join our staff bank (individuals who work shifts at short notice and want greater flexibility around their working hours) – especially healthcare assistants, housekeepers and administrative staff.

“Also there will be information on positions across the hospitals from many different departments, and how to apply for them, so there are exciting opportunities for anyone with an interest in working at the hospital - or people with existing healthcare skills looking for new opportunities – to attend our event and find out what is on offer.”

The hospital’s director of nursing and quality Leanne Hackshall said: “Northamptonshire is a great place to live and Kettering is a fantastic place to work.

“We have excellent nursing opportunities at KGH, and welcome all who want to join our friendly teams to help us care together.

“At KGH we employ 1,189 nurses but each year clearly we need to replace staff due to retirement, or career moves, and we are always looking to develop new and exciting roles designed to enhance patient care and staff experience.

“As a result recruitment to nursing posts is always ongoing and there are always great opportunities to develop your career here at KGH.”

Opportunities on offer will be described at www.kgh.nhs.uk/working-here/

On the day there will be an opportunity to make applications and meet staff from the relevant departments to answer any questions people may have.