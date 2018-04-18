Record entry at classic Woodford scramble

A colourful classic scramble at Woodford attracted a record 103 riders on Sunday (April 15).

The bumper entry saw hero machines from yesterday in action with local riders prominent in the 23 races.

Wellingborough’s young ace Greg Speed (1968 500 BSA) was overall winner of the Pre-68 class over three races.

Well named, he combines speed with consistency and style.

Rothwell’s 26-year-old Ashley Wilson (1973 380 CZ), the sensation of last year’s event with five victories, scored four wins this time.

The fastest rider of the day, Wilson won one race stuck in third gear.

A fitness fanatic he cycled to the event, raced, and cycled home.

The long hillside track was in prime condition but the going was sticky because of recent heavy rain.

The conditions tested rider stamina and machine preparation.

The event included two championship rounds, Greeves and 1975-83 Twin Shock.

Trophies at the end of the day were presented by rider Craig Speed who sponsored the event via his Wellingborough business Railbroker.

Older brother to Greg, he said: “We were pleased to sponsor.

“Riders came from all parts of the country including Wales, Cumbria, Devon, Jersey and East Anglia.

“Many of them came to thank me and the event organisers afterwards.

“We liked the sportsmanship and the busy race schedule.

“And we’d like to thank local motorcycle fans and those from further afield who came to spectate.

“The club ran out of race programmes.”

Event organisers Colin Hill and Peter Griffith are now working on a second classic scramble at Woodford on July 8.

For details, call 01536 521006.