Record attendance at Rushden Lakes jobs fair

More than 550 jobseekers attended a recruitment drive at Rushden Lakes to fill roles at the new leisure terrace.

Rushden Lakes invited people on the lookout for the next step in their career to meet recruiters from the occupiers of the West Terrace including Flip Out, Zizzi, TGI Fridays, Rock Up, 360 Play, Out of Office Coffee and Paradise Island Adventure Golf.

Companies from further afield were also in attendance on February 28 including a number of training providers such as Tresham Training, Evolve Your Future and JobCentre Plus.

Paul Rich, Rushden Lakes centre manager, said the Recruit Rushden Lakes jobs fair was a huge success for the new names on the West Terrace.

He said: “Following a number of successful recruitment drives, Recruit Rushden Lakes has helped more than 130 candidates secure positions at Nando’s, Five Guys, Decathlon, Cotswold Outdoor and Wagamama, so we’re pleased to continue helping local people into employment.

“Recruit Rushden Lakes is a part of our commitment to supporting and working within the community in partnership with the Department of Work and Pensions.

“The programme helps connect talented people with the right roles and provides our occupiers and other local businesses with support in finding and training the staff they need.

“Once in employment, Recruit Rushden Lakes also offers up to six months of tailored mentoring and support with the successful candidate’s career progression.

“We look forward to seeing a lot of new faces here again when Recruit Rushden Lakes candidates start in their new roles.”