Re-appeal for witnesses after man stabbed in Wellingborough

Police are re-appealing for information after a man was stabbed in the back in Wellingborough.

The incident happened between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Thursday, December 21, when the victim was walking along Burns Road.

He passed two males standing on the corner of Burns Road and as he walked past, one of the males stabbed him in the back.

The two males were then seen running towards Queensway and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The two males are described as white, teenagers, one was about 5ft 9in and the other was about 5ft 5in.

They both wore dark clothing with one wearing a quilted hoody and the other wearing a blue top.

They both wore their hoods up.

A police spokesman said: “The investigation is ongoing and officers are appealing for any motorists with dash cams who were in the area of Queensway, Burns Road and Brickhill Road at the time, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.