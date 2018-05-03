Re-appeal for missing Northampton teenager now gone for 48 hours to call home

A 14-year-old girl who has been missing for over 48 hours has been asked to make contact.

Anna-Maria Wood, was last seen in the Duston area of Northampton at 3.45pm on Tuesday (May 1), although officers believe she may have travelled to the Bedford or London areas.

Have you seen Anna-Maria? She is known to use wigs to change her hairstyle.

Police have made a fresh appeal for the public to look out for her and are asking the missing teenager to call home.

Anna-Maria is white, 5ft 5ins, of slim build and was last seen wearing a black, shoulder length wig. She is known to wear different wigs and so her hairstyle may have changed since she went missing.

She was also wearing nude colour leggings, a black leather jacket and trainers. She was carrying a black handbag with a brown trim.

Police are appealing for Anna-Maria to make contact with them and let them know she is safe and well. They would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen her since she went missing, or who may have any information about her.

The 14-year-old went missing on Tuesday afternoon.

Anna-Maria, or anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.