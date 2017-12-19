Search

Re-appeal for information after resident threatened at knifepoint in Corby

Police have renewed their appeal for information
Police are continuing to appeal for the public’s help following an aggravated burglary in Corby two weeks ago today (Tuesday).

Between 4pm and 5pm on Tuesday, December 5, a man went into an address in Richmond Road, Corby, with a knife, and demanded money from the resident.

The resident challenged him and he left, stealing a set of keys.

He made off on a white bicycle in the direction of Cottingham Road.

The offender is described as a white, 5ft 9in chubby man with a stocky build and an Eastern European accent.

His clothing was all dark and appeared padded, he wore a scarf up to his eyes and a beanie hat.

Anyone with information about the aggravated burglary can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.