Raunds primary school retains good rating from Ofsted

A primary school in Raunds continues to be good after Ofsted inspectors visited last month.

St Peter’s CE Academy in Mountbatten Way was praised for the "good quality of education" the school maintained since the education watchdog's previous inspection in 2015.

School principal Lisa Jeffrey said: "The staff, governors and children are delighted with the outcome of the inspection, and feel it reflects the hard work the school community puts in every day.

"We know that our children work hard and come to school looking smart and keen to learn and this is acknowledged in the report.

“As a school we are always looking to improve and will be working on the areas for improvement outlined in the report.

"Our motto is 'unlocking the keys to achievement within the love of the Lord' and we strive to be the very best school possible.

"Working within the Nene Education Trust gives the staff and the children valuable opportunities to develop and grow within the local community."

In his report, Ofsted's John Lawson noted St Peter’s "has a positive supportive ethos in which pupils can thrive and develop as individuals" and described the school as a "calm, orderly, well-organised place to learn".

"The majority of pupils, including those who are disadvantaged, are making good progress in reading, writing, mathematics and other subjects," the report states.

"Pupils understand the importance of treating each other with respect. They are proud of this appearance and enjoy coming to school, learning and school life.

"Parents spoke of the friendly and approachable staff and the positive gains their children are making in their learning."

St Peter's, which opened in 2013, is part of the Nene Education Trust.

The chief executive of the trust, Chris Hill, said: "We take great pride in our role of raising aspirations for pupils and their families in the communities we serve and this feedback from Ofsted is a fantastic testament to that."