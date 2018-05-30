Raunds councillor makes the switch from Conservative to independent

The former mayor of Raunds has resigned as a Conservative and decided to stand as an independent councillor instead.

Cllr Nick Beck represents the Windmill ward on Raunds Town Council.

He was elected as town mayor for 2017/18 and with his mayoral year coming to an end, he has announced his decision to stand as an independent councillor.

Cllr Beck said: “I would just like to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported me this year as mayor.

“It has been an honour and a privilege.

“I wish Richard Levell the best of luck for his term as he has now taken over the mayor position.

“I would just like to inform you all, as it’s only right, as of this morning I have resigned as a Conservative councillor.

“I will now be representing the town as a fully independent councillor.

“This is going to be challenging but I will do my best to make your voices heard in the town council.

“Thank you for all for your continued support.”

Cllr Beck has lived in Raunds for most of his life and attended both Windmill Primary and Raunds Manor schools.

His profile on the Raunds Town Council website says he has seen Raunds change and grow over the years and he thinks it’s an exciting time for the town.