Ramble on! Wellingborough's 40th annual Waendel Walk to return this spring

Wellingborough's annual Waendel Walk celebrates its 40th birthday this year.

The International Waendel Walk Weekend will take place from May 10 to 12 and will feature improved routes with choices from 5km, 10km, 15km, 25km and 42km for walkers of all ages and abilities.

All routes travel across fields, footpaths and roads while visiting places of interest and villages in and around Wellingborough.

Wellingborough is the only town in England to host an International Marching League event, which attracts people from across the globe, from as far as Australia and America.

Chairman of the Waendel Walk Working Party Cllr Malcolm Waters said: "We are delighted to be working with our partners to deliver the Waendel Walk once again.

"This is a poignant event in Wellingborough’s calendar, which encourages residents to get outside and explore the borough.

"I’d encourage everyone to sign up and join us for this annual event.”

Registration is now open for the international walking event via an online form and an early booking discount is available until May 9.

Council leader Cllr Martin Griffiths said: “This is a great event that will give the team a real insight into the community spirit residents have across Wellingborough."

The weekend of walking, swimming and entertainment has a long history of fundraising and usually attracts more than 5,000 people.

Every walker who completes their chosen route on Saturday or Sunday will be able to purchase a medal or pin.

To qualify for a two-day medal you must complete the same distance on both days.

All walks start and finish at Castle Theatre - timings can be found here.