Rail delays hit morning commuters from Corby and Kettering to London

Rail commuters faced chaos this morning at stations in the north of the county following a signalling fault.

No rush-hour trains were able to travel south beyond Kettering after the fault near Luton caused delays between Bedford and London St Pancras.

An East Midlands Trains online statement said: “Trains between London St Pancras and Bedford were unable to run for approximately one hour. This has caused major disruption to our services this morning.

“Network Rail have now fixed the fault, allowing our trains to run between Bedford and London St Pancras.

“However, as train crew and trains are out of place, delays of up to 30 minutes to journeys and alterations to trains calling patterns are expected.

“We currently estimate a normal train to service to resume on our London route from approximately 10am.

“Whilst we recover the service this morning, we advise you still consider alternative routes and operators.”

You can visit the East Midlands Trains website to find out more information about alternative routes.

People delayed for more than 30 minutes may be able to claim compensation by visiting the delay repay page.