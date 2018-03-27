RAFA calling on Kettering members and ex-servicemen to get in touch

The Kettering branch of the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) is calling on members and ex-servicemen to contact them to discuss centenary plans.

The RAF was formed 100 years ago this year is busy planning a number of events to celebrate the centenary.

The branch is inviting any members and former members of the RAF, WRAF, WAAF, RAF Volunteer Reserve, RAF Auxiliary, RAF VRT, ATC, and Royal Observer Corps, who live in the Kettering area, or who had connection to the

Kettering area during their service, to contact them.

The branch would like to share their plans with them and invite them to take part in or attend any events.

The Kettering branch can be contacted via email at rafakettering@gmail.com, calling 07465 401472 or by searching ‘Kettering Royal Air Force Association Branch’ on Facebook.