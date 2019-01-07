Race for Life returning to Corby

Corby has been chosen to host a Race for Life for the second year running.

Cancer Research UK has picked the town’s West Glebe Park to host 5km and 10km races after 2018’s event proved to be a huge success.

Corby Race for Life NNL-180524-095253001

Last year about 1,200 runners raised a huge £55,000 for the cancer charity.

Corby Council’s lead member for community, Cllr John McGhee, said: “After the success of last year, we are so excited that Race for Life is coming back to Corby.

“We hope to see the female population of Corby and surrounding areas sign up to take part in the event.”

This year’s races will take place on Sunday, May 19, at the park off Cottingham Road.

Corby Race for Life NNL-180524-095117001

Race for Life events are non-competitive and participants can choose to walk, jog or run around the course.

Whether competitors plan to pound the pavements or stroll to the finish, every step they take will help to support life-saving research.

Cllr McGhee said: “The Race for Life events really do bring millions of women together and every single penny that is raised helps to fight cancer.

“Sadly we have all been affected or have someone close to us that has been affected by cancer but with events such as Race for Life we can help more people beat it.”

Anyone wishing to enter can get a 30 per cent early bird discount when they sign up at www.raceforlife.org, search for Corby and choose the event. The discount runs until January 31.