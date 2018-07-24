‘Quirky’ homeware shop opens in Kettering

A shop full of ‘quirky’ home accessories has opened in Kettering.

Maxwell Bill, at the Piccadilly Buildings in Sheep Street, was officially opened by the mayor of Kettering Cllr James Burton.

Shop opens: Kettering: Maxwell Bill new shop, Sheep Street, 'Official opening of the new shop by Mayor of Kettering James Burton joins owner Samantha Parkin, family and friends at the ribbon cutting. 'Friday, July 13th 2018 NNL-180714-102236009

Owner Samantha Parkin decided to open the shop after spending almost 30 years working in HR.

Her aim is to provide a market stall feel that’s welcoming for the whole family.

She said: “I’m quite quirky myself and like all of the quirky products in the home.

“The idea is that the shop is for the whole family.

“It’s something different but equally it’s practical as well.”

“I’ve been looking for a fantastic building that’s got character to it and that was really important with the products I’m selling.”

“They don’t come up very often and I was pleased when this one did, I love it.”

All of the suppliers in the shop are Fairtrade compliant with items on sale including lamps, cushions, mirrors, bags, rugs and more.

The shop, in a former bridal shop unit, is on one floor at the moment Samantha is hoping to open upstairs in about three months.

She was inspired by her twins girls Charlie and Olivia, aged five, with their drawings on the walls.

The shop is also dog-friendly and named after Samantha’s family dog of 14 years Max, a collie-German Shepherd cross.

Samantha said: “Max was a really important part of my life and he died a couple of years ago unfortunately.

“I just wanted to name it after him.”