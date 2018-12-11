Quick-thinking pooch saves Kettering couple

A Kettering couple escaped a bathroom blaze without harm after their on-the-ball pet woke them up.

Wendy and Gary Allen were asleep at their Patrick Road home on Wednesday evening (December 5), unaware that a shower unit in their wetroom had caught fire.

Lester the hero dog

Like a scene from PAW Patrol Lester, their Parson Jack Russell, alerted them to the danger.

The bathroom was full of smoke with sparks emerging from the unit.

Wendy, 57, said: “We went to bed as normal and settled the two dogs down and went to sleep.

“Lester was pacing up and down and woke us up.

Lester

“We realised something was wrong, he was really concerned.

“We opened the bedroom door and we could smell smoke.”

The couple went to the bathroom and saw where the fire started before Gary, also 57, switched off the electricity supply and opened the windows.

Why the shower unit started burning is unknown at this stage.

Wendy said had the fire spread she would have struggled to get downstairs quickly because of a disability.

She said: “I fear what would have happened, we were fast asleep.

“It’s thanks to our lovely boy’s senses that we’re OK.

“I just thank my lucky stars.”

The couple’s other dog, Jack Russell Molly, was unaware what was going on.

But thankfully Lester, who they adopted from a rehoming charity about two years ago, really was a clever boy.

Wendy said: “Even the next day because he could still smell smoke he would not leave my side. Animals are so clever.”