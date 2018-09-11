Queues for opening of new arts and crafts store at Rushden Lakes

People queued for the opening of Hobbycraft’s new store at Rushden Lakes.

The arts and crafts store, located at Unit 2B at Rushden Lakes, has created 15 new jobs in the area following more than 200 applications for the roles.

Inside the new store

One of the new team members, Kellie, said: “I am so excited to be part of the Hobbycraft Rushden team.

“I love baking in my spare time – with a real passion for gravity cakes.”

The store was officially opened on Saturday (September 8) by Rushden store manager Ams Koomer and Rushden mayor Cllr David Coleman and his consort Cllr Mrs Melanie Coleman, who helped with the ribbon cutting.

Queues began forming from 8am and the first 100 customers were given free goody bags which included a glue gun, gems pack, card pack and wooden tile letter toppers.

Staff outside the new store

Customers at the store opening were able to enjoy free face painting and decopatch workshops.

Rushden store manager Ams Koomer said: “Our new store is packed with crafting materials to suit all ages and abilities, and beginners through to experienced crafters are all welcome to pop into the store and chat to our creative colleagues. “They’re always happy to share their knowledge, tips and tricks.”