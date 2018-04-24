Question Time to visit Kettering

Political debate show Question Time will visit Kettering next month.

It’s the first time the BBC One programme, hosted by David Dimbleby, will come to the town.

The show will be presented from the Kettering Conference Centre in Thurston Drive from 10.45pm on Thursday, May 10.

The panel members have not yet been announced.

David Dimbleby said: “I am very much looking forward to bringing Question Time to Kettering for the first time.

“What really matters is that we have a lively audience who want to speak their mind.

“It’s a chance for people in Kettering to get their voice heard not just by politicians, but right across the UK.”

There are approximately 100 people in the audience, selected to ensure political balance.

People from Kettering and the surrounding area can apply to be part of the audience here or by calling 0330 123 9988.

Question Time hears from a range of voices and always has representation from the government of the day and the official opposition party, as well as representatives from other political parties.

The rest of the panel is made up of political commentators and well-known public figures.

It first aired on September 25, 1979, and David Dimbleby has been presenting the programme since 1994.