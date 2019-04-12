Purse snatched from woman waiting for bus in Northampton town centre

A CCTV image of a man has been released after a purse was snatched from a woman at a bus stop in Northampton town centre.

The incident happened at the bus stop outside Paddy Power on Abington Square at around 10.30am on February 5 when a woman was waiting for a bus.

Do you know this man?

Her purse was snatched by a suspect who ran off towards an alleyway near the bookmakers.

Officers have now released an image of man they would like to speak to about the incident. The man, or anyone with information about who he is, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.