Pupils join Wellingborough Orpheus Choir for festive concert

Wellingborough Orpheus Choir will be joined by the children of Park Junior School Choir for their afternoon Christmas concert at the United Reformed Church.

There will be opportunities for the audience to join in with traditional carols, and the programme is a Hollywood Christmas Medley, including old favourites such as Winter Wonderland, Sleigh Ride, Frosty the Snowman and White Christmas, all with mince pies to follow.

The concert is at the church in High Street, Wellingborough on Saturday, 15th December, starting at 3pm and tickets are £5, including refreshments Entry is free to students and accompanied children.

Book tickets by calling Maureen Williams on 01604 870318, or by emailing maureen@thejetty.eclipse.co.uk. Tickets are also on sale at Irvin’s House of Flavour in the High Street, Wellingborough, or people can pay at the door.

More details about the Orpheus Choir are available on their website, www.orpheuschoir.info