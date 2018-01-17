Pupils involved in event marking Holocaust Memorial Day in Corby

People are invited to join Corby Council as it remembers the victims of the Holocaust on Sunday, January 28.

Holocaust Memorial Day falls on January 27 every year and is a time for people to stop and remember the millions of people who were murdered or whose lives were changed beyond recognition during the Holocaust.

The commemorative event is open to all and will be held in the council chamber at Corby Cube in George Street, Corby, from 1pm.

Those who go along will hear readings from students and ambassadors of Lodge Park Academy and will also sit in on a public interview with local German lady Rotraut Anderson.

Rotraut was eight-years-old when the Second World War began.

She spent her childhood caught up in the German propaganda of how the war would lead them to victory over what the Fuhrer felt was the imposition of the unjust Treaty of Versaille.

When the war was announced on September 3, the children at Rotraut’s school danced around the classroom.

The Nazis were expert in the use of words as a powerful tool to influence young minds.

During her interview, she will share the story of her childhood during the war, how her family were evacuated and eventually came to the UK in 1951 to start a new life.

Cllr Judy Caine, who is involved in the organisation of the event, said: “This event is something that we have been organising for many years now and something that we feel is very important to mark.

“This year’s theme is ‘The Power of Words’, often a much more powerful weapon than a sword or a gun during the war.

“We are extremely grateful to Rotraut for taking part in our event, which will give people the opportunity to gain a clearer understanding of just how powerful words can be.

“We hope that residents will join us and help us commemorate the lives of the millions of men, women and children that have been affected by the Holocaust and other terrible genocides around the world.

“By remembering and realising how people suffered through these atrocities we can hopefully help prevent anything like this happening again.”

There will be a question and answer session at the event on January 28 with Rotraut Anderson, along with more information about the Holocaust.