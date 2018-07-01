Pupils at Corby school learn to grow their minds

Corby schoolchildren have taken part in a unique new scheme designed to help them take care of their own mental health.

The youngsters at Danesholme Junior Academy held a sunflower contest in association with mental health charity Corby Mind.

Members of Danesholme Juniors Careers and Employment Council with their new sunflower garden NNL-180628-171420005

The charity went into school to talk to children about caring for their mind by feeding it, caring for it and nurturing it.

They then gave them pots and sunflower seeds to grow their own sunflowers.

The school in Motala Close now also has its own sunflower garden where the blooms continue to grow.

Children also held a mufti day wearing green and yellow outfits and managed to raise £230 for the charity.

Corby Lloyds bank manager David Renshaw is treasurer at Corby Mind, and also a regular visitor to Danesholme Juniors where he gives the children lessons in how to manage their money.

He said: “While I was in school helping the children with some financial education we started to talk about Mind and how the children could help.

“Members of their Careers and Employability Council came up with holding a mufti day.

“Each child paid £1 and we gave them a pot with a sunflower in and they held a competition to see whose could grow the tallest.

“They managed to raised £230.”

Fundraising lead officer for Corby Mind Megan Hay said: “We spoke to them about how they can grow their minds in the same way as they grow the sunflowers.

“Danesholme Juniors are the first school that have done this and we’re incredibly grateful to them for their donation.

“We hope to go to other schools in the area with the same idea.

“Corby Mind doesn’t get any central funding so we have to raise all of our own money.

“Mental health is such a big issue at the moment and we’re often the only place that people have to turn.”

