Pupil’s design comes out on top in Corby hospice competition

A primary school pupil’s bright and cheerful design has been chosen as the winner of this competition.

Elias Hodson of Brigstock Primary School took the top prize with his entry to design a mascot for Lakelands Hospice in Corby.

Elias' winning design

Marina Rae, community fundraiser for the hospice in Butland Road, said: “Elias designed Sonny Sunflower, which we thought was really bright and cheerful.

“I surprised Elias in his school assembly and presented him with a £25 Asda voucher to treat himself.

“Elias was absolutely thrilled and received a very loud round of applause from his fellow pupils.

“Well done Elias, we hope you enjoy spending your £25 voucher.”

Elias’ mascot will now be used throughout 2018 on certificates given out by the hospice and some new and exciting Lakelands merchandise too.

Lakelands Hospice is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

It is entirely funded by voluntary donations and support from the community.

