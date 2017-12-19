Public meeting called over Kettering’s parking problem

Fed up residents have called a public meeting to discuss dangerous and illegal parking in Kettering.

The meeting will be held tomorrow (Wednesday) at 6.45pm in The Piper pub in Windmill Avenue.

One of its organisers, 69-year-old Mike Smith, says parking problems cannot be ignored for any longer.

He said: “Driving around you’ve got people parking on street corners, on double yellows, on paths, you name it.

“Disabled people have to come off the kerb and into the road and many are parking in disabled bays when they shouldn’t.

“Everywhere you go there’s an issue and something needs to be done.”

The meeting will be attended by police and Labour councillor Mick Scrimshaw, with several residents confirming their attendance.

Mr Smith says he has been in discussion with MP Philip Hollobone who has given the meeting his backing, although he can’t be there on the night.

He said: “If you go down Wellington Street there’s 20 to 30 cars parked on double yellow lines.

“You try and cross to King Street or Regent Street and you can’t because people are parked on corners.

“You try and pull out of a junction and you can’t see a thing.

“It’s dangerous and it’s a problem for everyone.”

