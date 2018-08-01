Public event to have your say on plans to relocate Wellingborough Post Office

Customers will be able to have their say on plans to relocate Wellingborough Post Office at an event later this month.

The Post Office is holding a customer forum as part of its public consultation on plans to create a new branch in Wellingborough to secure its services for customers for the long term.

The forum is being held between 3.30pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday, August 14, at All Saints Hall at 79 Midland Road, Wellingborough, with people welcome to attend at any point between those times.

It will provide people with the chance to discuss the proposals with Post Office representatives.

The Post Office is proposing to relocate its current branch at 5, Midland Road, Wellingborough, into the nearby vacant retail store at 9/10 Sheep Street where it will be run by a retail partner and opening hours extended to include Saturday afternoons.

The new branch will continue to provide the same range of all Post Office’s services with the exception of the specialist Biometric Enrolment service on behalf of the Home Office.

The new premises will be completely refurbished and the Post Office will be within a dedicated area with five serving positions.

It will be run on a franchise basis alongside a convenience store.

The public consultation will run until August 22, with the relocation planned to take place in November.

Views and comments can be provided on the website at postofficeviews.co.uk, by emailing comments@postoffice.co.uk or by post.