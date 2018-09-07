Pub near Thrapston wins dining accolade

A gastro pub just down from Thrapston on the A14 has won a regional dining award.

The Pheasant at Keyston, five miles from both Thrapston and Raunds, has been named the Cambridgeshire County Dining Pub of the Year in The Good Pub Guide 2019.

Award Winner: Keyston: The Pheasant at Keyston has been named as Cambridgeshire's Best Dining Pub of the Year 2019. 'Owner manager Gerda Koedijk and Simon Cadge (chef owner)'

It’s the third time it’s won the award in the seven years since joint-owners Gerda Koedijk and Simon Cadge took over, having won in 2014 and 2016.

Gerda said: “We are absolutely delighted, we did not expect to win it again this year.”

The traditional pub, complete with thatched roof and wooden beams, prides itself on serving pub classics as well as ‘fancy’ food.

Keyston has between 50 and 60 houses so the pub relies on its good name in surounding towns for trade.

Gerda said: “There’s a lot of competition out there, especially with Rushden Lakes on our doorstep.

“It’s all becoming a bit more difficult but awards like this really help us to stand out.

“We have a long-standing name for doing good food so we have customers coming from all over.”

Gerda moved to the UK from Holland 20 years ago before meeting partner Simon who is a chef.

The couple have three boys together and live next door to the pub, employing about 25 members of staff.

The Pheasant won the award after being nominated by customers and Gerda thanked them for their support.

She said: “Without our customers and letting the Good Pub Guide know about our food we would not be able to win this.

“A big thank you must go to them and our staff who work so hard to maintain our standards.”