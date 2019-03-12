Pub manager returns to Corby in time for St Patrick’s Day party

There will be a familiar face behind the bar of a renovated Corby pub this St Patrick's Day.

The Hazel Tree in Greenhill Rise will welcome back Nancie Kelly, who returns for her second stint in charge of the pub after five years away.

Having previously been manager between 2010 and 2014, Nancie returned this year and has overseen significant investment in the pub’s facilities, most notably its new function room.

Nancie said: "The Hazel Tree is a fantastic pub and we have so many great memories here.

"When I was offered the opportunity to return, I didn’t think twice about it.

"We’ve invested a significant amount of money in turning the lounge area of the pub into a function room and St Patrick’s Day is the perfect opportunity to show it off."

To celebrate Nancie's return and the refurbishment, the pub will be hosting a St Patrick’s Day party on Sunday, March 17.

Punters will be treated to free Irish stew, a St Patrick’s Day themed disco and a performance by the band, Shannondore.

"This is a great opportunity for us to welcome a host of old and new faces to the pub," said Nancie.

"It’s a chance to celebrate our return and show our customers what the Hazel Tree has to offer.

"We’ve got a fantastic group of locals and I’ve no doubt it will be a great night."