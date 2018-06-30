Prosecco and gin festival coming to Corby

A festival celebrating varieties of prosecco and gin will be held in Corby next month.

The Vino Van Events is holding the festival at Corby Town Football Club on Saturday, July 14, from midday to 9pm.

It comes off the back of successful foodie festivals and other events run by director Siobhan Holmes.

She said: “Gin is becoming more and more on trend and along with prosecco is very popular.

“We thought we’d combine the two and hold a festival celebrating them.”

The festival will showcase four prosecco bars including a prosecco cocktail bar, pimp your prosecco bar and premium prosecco bar, where vegan and skinny prosecco - which has a much lower sugar content - can be tried.

There will also be an Aperol spritz garden bar complete with deckchairs, as well as Siobhan’s very own Vino Van.

Gin lovers will be able to sample more than 10 different gin brands, including Harrington’s Warner Edwards’ range.

There will also a gin cocktail bar and a gin masterclass on offer from Beefeater and craft beers will be available from most bars.

The festival’s food court will showcase everything from pizza to fried chicken and belgian fries to posh pork.

Entertainment will be provided by a DJ and saxophone player.

Siobhan added: “Come along and try some gin and tonics and prosecco, it promises to be a fun day.”

Tickets can be bought on the door but they will be for entry only, as opposed to tickets with drinks available online.