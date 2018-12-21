Proposed changes to Kettering park include new play equipment and a small sports pitch

A sports pitch, an outdoor gym and new play equipment are among the proposed changes to a Kettering park.

Improvements are set to be made to revamp Meadow Road Park, which the council says is in an underused area of town.

Changes could include play equipment for a range of ages, an outdoor gym and fitness equipment, landscaping, seating areas, and a small sports pitch with goals, as well as improvements to safety, security and flood defences.

Lisa Hyde, executive director at Kettering Council, said: "Meadow Road Park has a lot of potential as a place to play, work out or relax in Kettering town centre.

"The existing play equipment is due for replacement and this offers an opportunity to create a destination park which is attractive and accessible to all ages.

"Research shows that a good nearby park brings people into a town centre and can have a positive effect on businesses."

The new children’s play area will replace the old equipment, which is set to be removed in January.

The project, which is part of the council’s town centre delivery plan, will be funded using money from Section 106 agreements negotiated as part of recent local housing developments.

Cllr Mark Dearing, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for regeneration, said: "We’re keen to hear local people’s views on what they would like to see at Meadow Road Park, so please fill in our online survey.

"We believe the new plans to help create a destination park will act as a significant draw to the town centre.

"The scheme sits within the council’s wider town centre regeneration plans with investment secured through local housing developments."

The council will also consult with local people, including residents, businesses and schoolchildren to help decide the final design of the park.

The consultation ends on January 31; comments can be submitted via the council's website.