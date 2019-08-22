Proposal submitted to turn countryside pub into houses

A planning application has been sent to East Northamptonshire Council asking for permission to convert a 16th century village pub into five new houses.

The Samuel Pepys pub, which is now closed, would be redeveloped into a new home, while its car park and gardens would be redeveloped to create five new houses.

The historic ironstone building in Slipton Lane, Slipton, was closed briefly in 2016 before being re-opened but closed again in January of this year.

It has been listed for sale via commercial property company Everard Cole for some time and its advertisement online describes the building as "well-appointed and full of character".

The agent Knightsbridge Properties, of Huntingon, Cambridgeshire, has submitted the application to East Northamptonshire Council.

Online documents for the proposal state that the the overall site, including the pub renovation, would create a pair of two-bedroom homes, a single three-bedroom property and a trio of four-bedroom dwellings.

The proposal has attracted criticism with some residents opposing the plans via the council's website.

One said: "Having lived in Slipton a number of years, the Samuel Pepys has always been a focal point of the village; a meeting place for socialising etc and we all hoped it would be reclaimed as a public house."

Another added: "Samuel Pepys is the only community facility for the residents of Slipton, with the exception of the church.

"The loss of this facility will isolate the residents of Slipton and the surrounding farming community. There is no rational for the change-of-use of this site, which was a valuable meeting place for local residents."

And a third said: "The Samuel Pepys has long been a very important establishment for the villagers of Slipton and those from surrounding areas and the loss of the public house would have a detrimental impact on visitors to Slipton as well as the villagers."

Neighbours have until Wednesday, September 4, to comment on the application.

To view the full plans (reference 9/01271/FUL) or to comment, visit the council's planning website at publicaccess.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=PV3C1KGO0GP00