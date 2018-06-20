Project to improve the Greenway from Rushden Lakes to Rushden town centre

Rushden’s rich heritage and links to the River Nene are the focus of a major project run by the Nenescape Landscape Partnership Scheme and East Northamptonshire Council.

While a lot of work has already started on the ‘Out to Water, into History’ project, including the setting up of a Friends of the Greenway group via a dedicated Facebook page and a recent community litter pick, which saw several bags of rubbish collected, the project will have its official launch on Saturday (June 23).

The project team will be situated at either end of the Rushden route of the Greenway, from Crown Park to Asda, with quizzes for all the family and to share the five-year plan to achieve the project’s goal of improving this stretch of the Greenway from Rushden Lakes to the town centre.

With new signage, welcoming gateways, better landscaping and as the name suggests, the project hopes to encourage users to travel between the river and Rushden, creating clear links with other points of interest along the route.

Cllr Sarah Peacock from the Greenway board said: “This is a major step in the project as we finally show everyone the hard work that has already taken place to start the improvements of the much-used pathway.

“We want as many people as possible to come down to the Greenway between 11am to 1pm and talk to the team about the project and learn why it is vital for the town.”

Nenescape’s project manager Amanda Johnson added: “The Greenway project is a wonderful example of how communities and businesses are recognising the value of connected and accessible spaces.

“With the Out to Water, into History project and launch event, the Nenescape team are really looking forward to celebrating with Greenway volunteers and officers who continue to work hard behind the scenes to ensure the Nene Valley is a great place to live, work and visit.”

