Problems with email and phone lines at Wellingborough Homes

Wellingborough Homes has advised customers that they are suffering from major system issues today (Friday).

Their email and phone lines have been affected, but they are trying to get the problems resolved as soon as possible.

A message posted by Wellingborough Homes said: “We’re still experiencing major system issues which is affecting our email and phone lines.

“If you have an emergency that you need to contact us about, please call 020 3701 3578 until further notice.

“You may also experience longer waiting times.”