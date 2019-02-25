Prizes for Kettering Poppy Challenge winner

A proud poppy grower has been rewarded for his efforts.

Thomas Williams, eight, was the winner of last year’s Friends of Kettering Library Poppy Challenge.

Thomas with Allan Short and Pauline Goodman

The challenge was launched last year and aimed to encourage children to plant poppy seeds as a way of commemorating the Armistice.

Estate agent Chris George sponsored 100 packets of seeds to use for the challenge.

On Saturday Thomas, who sent in some beautiful photos of poppies he had planted, received his prizes.

He was given Michael Morpurgo’s book Poppy Fields, which was signed by Chris George, library manager Sheila Jolley and vice-chairman of the county Royal British Legion in Allan Short.

As an extra prize Thomas was also given a book voucher from Waterstones.

Chairman of the friends group Pauline Goodman said: “This year we are going to continue the challenge as we will be remembering the beginning of the Second World War.

“So we are asking interested children who wish to take part to do so by either drawing a picture, taking photos, writing a poem or even a short story about what poppies mean to them.”

Contact Kettering Library for more details.