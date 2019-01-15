Primary school near Wellingborough 'requires improvement' after latest Ofsted visit

A village primary school near Wellingborough 'requires improvement' despite three of the five categories judged by Ofsted inspectors being rated as 'good'.

Bozeat Community Primary School, which teaches 172 pupils, was subject to a short inspection in February 2018 four years after its 'good' inspection in 2014.

The school was rated as 'good' in its effectiveness of leadership and management; personal development, behaviour and welfare; and in early years provision.

But it 'requires improvement' in the quality of teaching, learning and assessment and its outcomes for pupils.

Inspectors reported the quality of teaching, learning and assessment is "not consistently good across the school" with teachers failing to plan activities that meet pupils' different needs.

"Teachers do not move pupils on to more challenging work quickly enough," wrote lead inspector Deborah Mosley.

"Too often, pupils are expected to wait for others before they can move on in their learning."

The report recognises that after a decline in the quality of teaching since the previous inspection it was now improving but is not consistently good across the school.

The teaching of reading is a strength and as a result, pupils become confident readers and achieve well in this subject, but their progress in maths was particularly low.

Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) do not make enough progress.

Inspectors wrote that in 2017, pupils’ progress in maths by the end of key stage 2, was in the lowest 10 per cent of all schools nationally.

In 2018, outcomes improved, but progress remained well below the national average.

"The curriculum provides a range of exciting, enriching experiences," states the report.

"Pupils enjoy their learning. Positive relationships between pupils and staff, and between pupils, help pupils to develop as confident individuals.

"Pupils are happy. They enjoy and are interested in their learning, particularly their topic work."

The school's leadership was praised after the inspection.

"Leaders know the school’s strengths and areas in need of improvement," wrote Ms Mosley.

"They have managed a period of instability well and have successfully halted the school’s decline."