Primary league tables - Wellingborough’s best performing primaries

Schools across the county have discovered where they rank in the government’s Key Stage 2 league tables which were published this week.

We’ve ranked the primaries in order of how many pupils achieved a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assessed them as ‘working at the expected standard’ or better in writing.

Second in the Wellingborough league tables - Wilby Primary NNL-181214-223723005

There are other ways in which schools can be measured, including progress made between entering reception and KS2 and you can do this on the government’s own website.

Here are how schools across the Wellingborough parliamentary constituency performed.

The percentage score shows how many pupils were working at or above the government’s expected standard, in order of highest to lowest achievers.

1) Isham CE Primary - 93%

South End Juniors - the third placed school in the Wellingborough constituency NNL-181214-223713005

2) Wilby CE Primary - 92%

3) South End Juniors, Rushden - 82%

4) Grendon CE Primary - 81%

5) Higham Ferrers Juniors - 76%

6) Ruskin Juniors , Wellingborough - 70%

7) Henry Chichele, Higham Ferrers - 67%

8) Little Harrowden Community Primary - 67%

9) Bozeat Community Schoool - 63%

10) Park Juniors, Wellingborough - 63%

11) Irchester Commnunity Primary - 62%

12) Our Lady’s Catholic Primary, Wellingborough - 62%

13) Freemans Endowed CE Junior Academy, Wellingborough - 60%

14) Croyland Primary, Wellingborough - 58%

15) Risdene Academy, Rushden - 57%

16) Whitefriars Primary, Rushden - 57%

17) All Saints CEVA Primary, Wellingborough - 55%

18) Denfield Park Primary, Rushden - 55%

19) Great Doddington Primary - 55%

20) Redwell Primary, Wellingborough - 54%

21) Finedon Mulso CE Juniors - 53%

22) Olympic Primary School, Wellingborough - 49%

23) Oakway Academy, Wellingborough - 42%

24) Wollaston Primary - 41%

25) Victoria Primary Academy, Wellingborough - 40%

26) Warwick Acaedemy, Wellingborough - 40%

27) Alfred Street Juniors, Rushden - 37%

There was no data available for some schools. To see the full data on the DfE website, click {https://www.compare-school-performance.service.gov.uk/schools-by-type?step=default&table=schools&parliamentary=Wellingborough&geographic=parliamentary&for=primary&orderby=ks2.0.PTRWM_EXP&orderdir=asc&datatype=percent&sortpolicy=inversepolicy |here|}

