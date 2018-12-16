Primary league tables - Kettering’s best performing primaries

Schools across the county have discovered where they rank in the government’s Key Stage 2 league tables which were published this week.

We’ve ranked the primaries in order of how many pupils achieved a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assessed them as ‘working at the expected standard’ or better in writing.

There are other ways in which schools can be measured, including progress made between entering reception and KS2 and you can do this on the government’s own website.

Here are how schools across the Kettering parliamentary constituency performed.

The percentage score shows how many pupils were working at or above the government’s expected standard, in order of highest to lowest achievers.

1) Wilbarston CE Primary - 89%

2) Geddington CE Primary - 84%

3) Broughton Primary -83%

4) Rushton Primary - 75%

5) Barton Seagrave - 73%

6) Hall Meadow Primary, Kettering - 73%

7) Havelock Junior School, Desborough - 73%

8) St Mary’s CE VA School, Kettering - 73%

9) Greenfields Primary, Kettering - 72%

10) Loddington CE VA Primary - 71%

11) Loatlands Primary, Desborough - 69%

12) Brambleside Primary, Kettering - 68%

13) St Thomas More Catholic Primary, Kettering - 67%

14) Millbrook Juniors, Kettering - 66%

15) Grange Primary Academy, Kettering - 63%

16) Mawsley Primary - 63%

17) Cranford CE Primary - 59%

18) Hawthorn Community Primary, Kettering - 58%

19) Kettering Park Junior Academy - 56%

20) Rothwell Juniors - 54%

21) St Mary’s CE Primary, Burton Latimer - 54%

22) Compass Primary Academy, Kettering - 52%

23) Kettering Buccleuch Academy - 49%

24) St Andrew’s CE Primary, Kettering - 49%

25) St Edward’s Catholic Primary, Kettering - 45%

26) Meadowside Primary, Burton Latimer - 43%

27) Pytchley Endowed CE Primary - 43%

There was no data available for some schools. To see the full data on the DfE website, click here

