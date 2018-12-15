Primary league tables - Corby and East Northants’ best performing primaries

Schools across the county have discovered where they rank in the government’s Key Stage 2 league tables which were published this week.

We’ve ranked the primaries in order of how many pupils achieved a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assessed them as ‘working at the expected standard’ or better in writing.

Windmill Primary, Raunds which came second in the league tables for Corby and East Northamptonshire NNL-181214-213057005

There are other ways in which schools can be measured, including progress made between entering reception and KS2 and you can do this on the government’s own website.

Here are how schools across the Corby and East Northamptonshire parliamentary constituency performed.

The percentage score shows how many pupils were working at or above the government’s expected standard, in order of highest to lowest achievers.

1) Kings Cliffe Endowed Primary - 95%

Great Addington Primary - third placed school in the government's KS2 league tables for Corby and East Northants NNL-181214-213107005

2) Windmill Primary, Raunds - 84%

3) Great Addington CE Primary - 81%

4) Corby Old Village Primary - 79%

5) Corby Primary Academy - 76%

6) Oundle CE Primary - 75%

7) Gretton Primary - 74%

8) Nassington Primary - 73%

9) Cottingham CE Primary - 70%

10) Thrapston Primary - 69%

11) Trinity CE Primary, Aldwincle - 69%

12) Oakley Vale Primary - 67%

13) Hazel Leys Academy - 66%

14) St Brendan’s Catholic Primary, Corby - 64%

15) Brigstock Lathams CE Primary - 63%

16) St Peter’s CE Academy, Raunds - 63%

17) Little Stanion Primary - 62%

18) Rockingham Primary, Corby - 61%

19) Warmington School - 60%

20) Titchmarsh CE Primary - 59%

21) St Patrick’s Catholic Primary, Corby - 58%

22) Beanfield Primary, Corby - 57%

23) Stanwick Academy - 57%

24) Weldon CE Primary - 57%

25) Ringstead CE Primary - 54%

26) Woodnewton - A Learning Academy, Corby - 54%

27) Irthlingborough Juniors - 53%

28) Our Lady of Walsingham, Corby - 51%

29) Studfall Juniors, Corby - 51%

30) Kingswood Primary Academy - 50%

31) Stanion CE VA Primary - 47%

32) Danesholme Juniors, Corby - 42%

33) Exeter - A Learning Community - 13%

There was no data available for some schools. To see the full data on the DfE website, click here

