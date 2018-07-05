Pride at passing out parade for Corby school’s cadet unit

It was a proud moment for these youngsters as they passed out at the end of a year learning valuable skills from each of the emergency services.

The Kingswood Academy (Corby) unit of Northamptonshire Emergency Services Cadets (NESC) had a passing out parade to mark completion of its first full year delivering a tri-service cadet curriculum.

The parade took place at Corby fire station yesterday (Wednesday).

Invited guests included representatives from Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, East Midlands Ambulance Service, and the county’s police and crime commissioner Stephen Mold.

As well as the parade and being presented with certificates to mark their completion of the first year of the cadet scheme, the youngsters got the chance to carry out an emergency response scenario involving all three emergency services.

Supt Emily Vernon tweeted about the event and said: “The cadets and their leaders are a very valuable part of our team.”

The school also tweeted about the parade, saying: “Fabulous evening as the emergency services cadets passed out! #BeInspired.”

The Kingswood unit is unique within NESC as it is the only detachment set up within a school.

It is credited with bringing benefits to both its members and the academy as a whole, as well as bringing about positive interactions between students and the police.

Open to teenagers aged 13 to 18, NESC is a joint partnership between the county’s police, fire and ambulance cadets, and is an independent registered charity.

Through NESC, young people are given the chance to learn more about the roles of police, fire and ambulance staff, and support the work of the emergency services within their communities.

For more information about the initiative, go to www.nescadets.co.uk.