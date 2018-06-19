Pride as Kettering village school rated as good in all areas

A headteacher has spoken of her pride after inspectors rated the primary school as good in all areas.

Pytchley Endowed Church of England Primary School has received a good Ofsted report following a two-day visit in April.

The education watchdog praised the school for promoting a strong culture of inclusion and welcoming all pupils into a caring and nurturing setting.

Headteacher Julia Havlickova said: “We’re delighted that Oftsted inspectors have recognised our leadership, quality of teaching and that outcomes for pupils are all good.

“This is something we’ve been working very hard at for the past several years.

“Our pupils and staff are at the centre of everything we do and we’re particularly proud that inspectors recognised our teachers are developing pupils’ writing skills increasingly effectively, and a high proportion of children are making good progress in English and mathematics.”

Ofsted said that pupils enjoy learning and are supportive of each other, while teachers provide effective feedback to parents on their child’s progress.

All 30 parents who responded to Ofsted’s parent view survey said that the school communicated well with them.

Mrs Havlickova added: “As a small school we are able to develop close working relationships with both our pupils and their parents, and all of our students are encouraged to reach their full potential with the support of teaching staff.

“We are also very pleased that Ofted noted our work to promote pupils’ personal development and welfare.”

The report also said pupils’ behaviour is good in and out of class, the attainment and progress of pupils currently in the school are in line with or above the national expectations for their age, and children leave the early years well prepared for Year 1.

The school has 106 pupils aged four to 11 on its roll.

Pytchley Endowed Church of England Primary School became an academy in September 2015 and is part of the Peterborough Diocese Education Trust.

When its predecessor school was last inspected by Ofsted, it was judged to require improvement.

To read the latest report in full, search for Pytchley Endowed Church of England Primary School on the Ofsted website.