'Predatory paedophile' who attacked Northampton girl in the 1990s is locked up for 12 years

A 55-year-old man has been jailed for 12 years for sexually assaulting a girl in Northampton more than two decades ago.

Alexander Taylor, now of Horncliffe Road, Blackpool, Lancashire, was sentenced following a week-long trial at Northampton Crown Court where he was found guilty.

Alexander Taylor, now of Horncliffe Road, Blackpool, Lancashire, has been convicted of sexually abusing a girl in Northampton in the 1990s.

The judge also ordered that Taylor be placed on the Sex Offenders' Register indefinitely.

DC Mark Allbright, from Northamptonshire Police’s child protection team, described Taylor as "a predatory paedophile" and said the sentence handed down by the court reflected the gravity of the crime.

“We are reassured that now Taylor has been locked up he is no longer a danger to children. I hope the victim, who has shown great courage throughout this investigation, can now start to rebuild her life.

“Northamptonshire Police will always investigate allegations of rape and encourage anybody who has been a victim of this abhorrent crime, however long ago it happened, to contact us on 101.”