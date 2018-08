Copper piping and power tools were stolen during a break-in at a farmhouse in a village near Kettering.

Thieves broke into the property in Kettering Road, Walgrave, sometime between 4pm on Sunday (August 19) and 4pm yesterday (Monday).

A spokesman for Northants Police said a quantity of copper piping and power tools were stolen.

Anyone with information about the break-in can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.