Potholes fixed ahead of Women’s Tour arriving in Rushden

Potholes in Rushden High Street have been fixed ahead of the Women’s Tour arriving this week.

While the work will be welcomed by many people, one reader contacted the Northants Telegraph to comment on the timing of the repairs.

The reader said: “I think that Rushden should host a cycle race every week of the year.

“But on a different route each week.

“Then, over a period, we would get all the town’s potholes fixed and not just those in the High Street area.”

The repairs have taken place just in time for some of the world’s top female cyclists riding along this stretch of road after setting off from Hall Park at 10.30am on Thursday (June 14).

But Northants County Council, which carried out the work, has said the High Street was already on it’s schedule for repairs and had not been fast-tracked for completion because of this week’s high profile event.

A spokesman for the county council said: “There were a number of roads in Rushden that were already on our schedule for inspection.

“We are currently running a pre-emptive repair trial where we seek to complete more whilst on site and this is taking place during June across the county including the Rushden area.

“The trial is being run to help make the best use of our resources and to address potholes and other road defects as quickly as possible.”

