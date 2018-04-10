POTHOLE WATCH: Northamptonshire County Council accepts Mr Pothole’s dangerous roads notice

Northamptonshire County Council will repair potholes on two roads in the county after being presented with a legal challenge to do so by a campaigner.

Last month, on National Pothole Day, Mark Morrell – AKA Mr Pothole – served the authority with two Section 56 notices (of the Highways Act 1980) citing the council’s failure to maintain two roads: Halse Road in Greatworth and the Welsh Lane route (B4525) from Crowfield to the A43 roundabout.

On April 4, Mr Morrell received written confirmation from the county council stating they accepted the roads are public highways maintainable at the public expense, and thus it was the relevant authority to undertake the maintenance work.