Pothole-covered road leading to Kettering school set to be repaired

A pothole-filled access road for a Kettering school will be repaired in the coming days.

Parents have complained about the road linking Cranford Road and Hayfield Cross School, on the edge of the East Kettering development.

Potholes on the access road to Hayfield Cross School. NNL-181101-125631005

One said the craters left it ‘almost unable to drive down’ but Northamptonshire County Council has assured parents repairs will be completed by the weekend.

A Northamptonshire County Council spokesman said: “We have progressed works to ensure the school is connected to permanent utilities.

“The access road has been damaged by inclement weather experienced recently.

“Contractors have been instructed to make emergency repairs to the road which will be completed by the weekend.”

The school opened in September 2015 and has seen about 60 extra pupils join in each academic year since.

Parents voiced their concerns earlier this year about the lack of facilities.

The council spokesman added: “The road will be surfaced once the proposed sewer connection has been completed and heavy plant will no longer be required to use the road.

“NCC continues to do everything within its power to mitigate against the challenges faced by the school.”