Postal vote ‘refresh’ for Corby residents

Postal voters are being asked to renew their postal or proxy vote signature as Corby Council conducts its annual postal vote refresh.

As part of important security measures all postal and proxy voters must provide a fresh signature specimen every five years.

Everyone who is required to submit a fresh signature will receive a new application form through the post and will have until Monday, March 4, 2019 to return it in the pre-paid envelope provided.

If the application is not received by that date, their postal/proxy vote arrangement will be cancelled and they will have to re-apply or vote in person at a polling station.

There is also an option to tell the council that a postal/proxy vote is no longer required.

More than 8,000 people currently hold an absent vote and about 1,126 of those will be written to in order to provide a fresh signature.

Corby Council will send a reminder application form to everyone who does not reply by February 4 and cancellation notices will be sent out on March 11 to those people who have not responded at all.

This does not prevent voters from requesting a postal vote in future; they will simply need to reapply for a postal/proxy vote.