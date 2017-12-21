Popular Corby festival to take year-long hiatus

A music festival attended by thousands at Rockingham Castle will not be held in 2018.

Flashpoint Festival, headlined by stars such as Deacon Blue and Sophie Ellis-Bextor last year, has announced it doesn’t want to proceed with a ‘sub-standard line-up’ next year.

The festival will be back in 2019 and those with tickets for 2018 have been reassured their tickets will be transferred over.

A statement on the festival’s Facebook page said: “We have had to make the difficult decision to cancel Flashpoint 2018.

“But don’t worry, we will be back in 2019 and all your ticket bookings will be transferred over.

“We have been unable to secure headliners of the calibre we wanted for Flashpoint 2018 and we are so committed to Flashpoint and Rockingham that we do not want to proceed with a sub-standard line-up.

“The venue, brand and of course the Flashpointers deserve more than that.”

The organisers added that they also took into consideration a potential clash with the World Cup and apologised to festival-goers.

The statement said: “Flashpoint also clashes with some big sporting events in 2018 including the World Cup so we have made the difficult decision to postpone it.

“We will be back bigger and better than ever in 2019 and will give you further updates over the coming months.

“We thank you for your understanding and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”