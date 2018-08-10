Popular chicken chain confirms it’s coming to Rushden Lakes

A popular restaurant chain has confirmed it is coming to Rushden Lakes.

While Nando’s has been named as one of the possible restaurants which could open at the former Skew Bridge site in recent years, this has never been confirmed.

The popular chain has confirmed it is heading to Rushden Lakes

But the Northants Telegraph can now reveal that the chicken restaurant is coming to Rushden Lakes and is due to open this year.

A spokesman for Nando’s said: “We know that there are a lot of PERi-PERi fans in Northamptonshire and have been looking to open a new restaurant in the area for some time.

“The good news is that our new Rushden Lakes restaurant will open later this year and we can’t wait to start hosting people soon.”

Nando’s is famous for its fresh chicken marinated for 24 hours in PERi-PERi and then flame-grilled in your choice of spice from the PERi-ometer.

The new restaurant will be the fourth in the county, which already has branches in Corby, Kettering and Northampton.

Recruitment has started for the Rushden Lakes site, including for a first assistant manager.

The job advert says: “At Nando’s we like to create an environment that allows people to shine, enabling you to deliver amazing moments and feelings for every customer and team member.

“To help us achieve this, we recruit the very best assistant managers.

“As a first assistant manager at Nando’s, you’ll work alongside your general manager to create a great working environment to enable all team members to enjoy their work and be the best they can be.”

Nando’s will be joining the likes of Wagamama, Pizza Express, Wildwood and Bill’s as somewhere to eat out when it opens its new restaurant at Rushden Lakes.