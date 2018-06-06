Popular BBC show shines the spotlight on Kettering park

The One Show took viewers on a trip down memory lane after visiting Wicksteed Park in Kettering.

The popular park featured on last night’s (Tuesday) show, looking at Charles Wicksteed who created swings and slides as part of his vision to inspire and encourage play as part of families’ health and well-being.

Footage included the park today as well as pictures from its history.

It also had an interview with Charles Wicksteed’s great grandson Oliver Wicksteed and staff from Wicksteed Leisure, the play equipment company founded by Charles Wicksteed.

A spokesman for Wicksteed Park said they were ‘delighted’ to be on the show.

And the park’s appearance brought memories flooding back for a number of people on Twitter.

Wicky Bear by the zipwire at Wicksteed Park

One tweet said: “Spent some great hours of my childhood at Wicksteed Park.”

And another said: “Blimey Wicksteed Park is still open, remember I went there as a little nipper about 36 years ago.”

Another tweet read: “One of my favourite theme parks @WicksteedPark just appeared on the @BBCTheOneShow.”

And there was more praise in this tweet: “Great film on @WicksteedPark spent many a great day there with my kids well worth a visit.”

