Poppy planting campaign launches in Kettering

A campaign to make the county a sea of red poppies was launched at Kettering’s library today.

Children were urged to plant flower seeds ahead of the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Russ Barrie talks to parents and children. NNL-180214-144354005

They were encouraged to plant the seeds wherever they can – in gardens, in pots or areas of rough ground.

The idea is that they take photos of the flowers that emerge and can draw pictures or write stories or poems about poppies, with prizes awarded in each age group.

Pauline Goodman, chairman of the Friends of Kettering Library, said: “Older children will be learning about the Armistice in school so this will be gearing up for that.

“This is just the start – we want to make it bigger than planting poppies so we’re also asking people to bring in any memorabilia they may have about relatives who served in the war so we can create a display.

“I feel so passionately about this and I would love to see lots of children at the launch so we can make Northamptonshire a sea of poppies.”

chairman of the Royal British Legion in Northamptonshire Russ Barrie gave a speech to a number of parents and children at the event.

He said: “We’ve got to get out into the public arena and get the message out.

“Children are getting involved and it’s fantastic to see.

“Let’s get lots of flowers and raise some money for Kettering.”

Mr Barrie, who dedicates many hours to volunteering for the Royal British Legion, will return for a talk at Kettering Library on October 10 and there will also be a Royal British Legion pop-up shop at the library on October 6.